Homelessness charity reports record number of people seeking help

Digital Desk Staff

Over 5,000 people in homelessness have been helped by the Novas group last year, the most it helped in any 12-month period since it began operating 18 years ago.

It represents a 10 per cent increase on 2018, and a 448 per cent increase on numbers helped in 2010.

For the second successive year, Novas provided support to more than 1,000 homeless children across Limerick, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Dublin.

It also helped 358 families and provided 13,000 meals to those on the margins.

Supports were also provided to 227 women in Dublin.

Novas opened five new service, four in Dublin and one in Clare “in response to the growing demand”.

There was also an increase in rural homelessness, particularly in west Cork, where referrals for Novas’ tenancy sustainment service increased by 405 per cent in the last five years.

In Tipperary, the charity could only meet 14 per cent of demand last year, with hidden homelessness, including sofa surfers, remaining a big problem.

Solutions have come on stream for some, with Novas providing 138 tenancies.

Mental health issues, alcohol, drugs, physical health and family relationships were the main reasons for those seeking help.