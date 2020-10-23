Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Less than five cases were confirmed in Carlow this evening as 777 were reported nationally.

The precise figure is not known but it is between 0-4.

There have been 138 cases in the last two weeks in Carlow. Carlow’s Covid-19 rate is 242.4 per 100,000 which is the eight lowest in the country and below the national average of 306.

HPSC has today also been notified of 7 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.

There has been a total of 1,878 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 22 October the HPSC has been notified of 777 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 55,261* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

434 are men / 340 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

182 in Dublin, 81 in Galway, 44 in Wexford, 42 in Meath, 41 in Cork and the

remaining 387 cases are spread across 21 remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 319 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “15,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 over the last 14 days. It is vital for everyone with a recent diagnosis to self-isolate for the full 10 days to protect the people they live with, the people they love and people in their communities from this highly infectious disease. Self-isolate means stay at home, stay in your room as much as possible, stay away from other people, including those in your household.

“If you live with someone who has Covid-19 or you have been told that you are a close contact, you must restrict your movements for a full 14 days. Stay at home – don’t go to work, don’t go to school.

“I appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Now is the time to use our reserves of energy and dig deep in our efforts to follow the public health advice – keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face covering. Play your part to break the chains of transmission across families, neighbours and communities.”