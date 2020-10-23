LGBT group presents framed copy of Out Mag to Carlow museum

By Suzanne Pender

A SPECIALLY commissioned framed copy of The Out Mag will form part of an upcoming exhibition at Carlow County Museum representing local LGBT+ people for generations to come.

This week, members of the publication’s team presented the framed copy to the museum, marking what they feel is a real moment in history, documenting the lives and stories of local people.

“We are so excited to represent LGBT+ people locally in a historic and long-lasting way for generations to come,” said the magazine’s editor John Paul Payne.

“Huge thanks to John McDarby for accepting the piece on behalf of Carlow County Museum and Dermot Mulligan for meeting us to officially sign over the piece forever to Carlow County Museum,” he added.

John Paul said The Out Mag was published back in May to document Carlow people’s lives, to offer support to others as well as “creating the world we want to live in”.

The Out Mag teamed up with The Nationalist to publish the magazine and the response was amazing.

“We are so proud of the fact that it was such a really big success … for people to open up their local paper and have an LGBT+ magazine in it is really big,” added John Paul.