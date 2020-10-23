Man arrested following €85,000 drug seizure in Kerry

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of €85,000 of suspected methedrone in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The seizure took place yesterday as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the county.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Tralee Community Policing Unit and the Listowel Detective Unit, carried out the search of a premises on Mary Street, Tralee at about 8pm yesterday evening.

During the search, two containers with €85,000 of suspected methedrone were found hidden inside a wardrobe.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to for forensic analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and was brought to Tralee Garda Station where he is being held.

He has since been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before Dingle District Court later today.