Money from bank account hack ended up in Tullow account

A MAN received a six-month suspended sentence arising from the hacking of Bank of Ireland accounts at a sitting of Carlow District Court.

Gatis Jaksevics (34) of Gort na hAbhainn, Tullow pleaded guilty to the possession of proceeds of criminal conduct on 15 February 2018.

Det Seamus Byrne of Tullow Garda Station summed up the case as “money laundering” to Judge Geraldine Carthy at the start of his evidence.

“It appears around 13 February two persons had their bank accounts with Bank of Ireland remotely hacked. A text was sent that something was wrong with the account. They were asked for account details and sent on to the website. On entering that website, money was taken from accounts and this was lodged into Gatis Jaksevics’s account in AIB Tullow.”

Attempts were made to take €5,500 of cash, but only €2,550 was taken after the hack was detected.

Det Byrne said that the defendant previously resided in Tullow, but was living in Northern Ireland at the time of the offence.

Mr Jaksevics met the garda by appointment and was arrested.

“He made certain admissions in detention, but he offered no reason why the money was in the account.”

Det Byrne said it was his opinion that the defendant was acting “as a mule” with another party undertaking the hack, but the defendant allowed his details to be used.

Speaking of the offence, Det Byrne said: “It’s seems to be prevalent at this time.”

The detective agreed with a suggestion by the defending barrister that the defendant was not “the brains of the scam.”

The barrister said his client’s plea had saved the need for witnesses from around Ireland and even another jurisdiction from giving evidence in a contested hearing.

“He has never been before the court before. He is deeply embarrassed and apologetic. He does appreciate the seriousness.”

The court was told that the defendant had run a successful construction business in Latvia before selling it and moving to Ireland. He worked for three years with a well-known civil engineering company. He now runs his own construction company with three employees and works as a sub-contractor.

“This is his only blemish on a very good record,” he said. “He knows his has made a mistake giving his details to another person.”

The defendant had benefited from the deal by €500 and he had brought the money to court with him, the court was told.

A conviction would impact his business, said the barrister, who appealed for leniency.

Judge Geraldine Carthy replied: “This is no doubt a serious matter before the court and it has to be dealt with seriously.”

The judge imposed a six-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Recognisance was fixed in case of appeal.