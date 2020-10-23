New protocols for marts during Level 5

By Suzanne Pender

MARTS can no longer meet in the traditional way under Level 5 Covid restrictions, but rather “by appointment”, the Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has confirmed.

This week, ICOS has provided guidance and directions to mart managers and customers following negotiations held jointly between ICOS, the Associated Livestock Marts and the Department of Agriculture.

The mart is no longer a public auction but rather an auction by appointment, whereby all sellers and buyers must give advance notice of their intention to attend the centre.

Face coverings are mandatory and must be worn. Hand washing is essential and sanitising gels must be used.

As is currently the case, all people attending the mart must have their time and mobile number recorded.

All sellers dropping animals must then immediately leave the mart premises.

All potential buyers must contact the mart manager to arrange and get approval to view livestock before the sale.

The time allotted for viewing is up to the mart manager. When the viewing time is up, all potential buyers must leave the mart premises and bid remotely online.

Any mart not online can use a tendering system, as was in place last March. Sales cannot start if buyers are on the premises.

Buyers must co-operate and adhere to all necessary measures instructed during viewing times, including social distancing of two metres. There is to be no waiting or hanging around the premises by customers and all sellers must be available to receive phone calls to accept /decline final bids for livestock, by arrangement with their local mart.

“It’s essential that we all work together to protect health and wellbeing of people and communities throughout Ireland,” said Ray Doyle, national livestock and environmental services executive of ICOS.

“And that we ensure animal welfare, all of which we have been doing throughout this crisis to date and which must continue with a redoubling of all our collective efforts to suppress and stop the spread of the virus,” he added.

Mr Doyle said the co-operation of their customers and their continuing support and adherence to the measures are necessary to ensure ongoing compliance and the continuance of essential mart services.

“We greatly appreciate the co-operation and assistance of our customers with these measures. I also strongly commend mart management and staff for the excellent job they are doing. While onerous, the measures are designed to support health and wellbeing for everyone in our communities,” he concluded.