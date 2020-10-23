Stunning house in beautiful location

Friday, October 23, 2020

 

 

By Suzanne Pender

A BEAUTIFUL and stylish house, Browneshill Road Lower is built to an exceptionally high standard with cut granite stone on the front façade and the entrance piers.

The site is approximately 0.75 of an acre. There is a boundary wall facing the road, with gates which invite you in to the gravel driveway. All framed by the most tasteful mature landscaping in a very desirable location in the Browneshill area on the outskirts of Carlow town.

Exquisitely designed to suit a contemporary lifestyle, boasting an exceptional split level, bright open plan living/dining area, surrounded by extensive glazing framing the garden space and seamlessly extending the living accommodation.

This is a stunning ‘one off’ house in a most desirable location in Carlow town.

Video available on www.kehoe.ie and www.daft.ie

Contact Kehoe Auctioneers on 059 9131678 or [email protected] for details.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

LGBT group presents framed copy of Out Mag to Carlow museum

Friday, 23/10/20 - 7:00pm

New protocols for marts during Level 5

Friday, 23/10/20 - 5:41pm

A reminder from the HSE, Carlow County Council and the Gardai on when to isolate

Friday, 23/10/20 - 5:12pm