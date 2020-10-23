Stunning house in beautiful location

By Suzanne Pender

A BEAUTIFUL and stylish house, Browneshill Road Lower is built to an exceptionally high standard with cut granite stone on the front façade and the entrance piers.

The site is approximately 0.75 of an acre. There is a boundary wall facing the road, with gates which invite you in to the gravel driveway. All framed by the most tasteful mature landscaping in a very desirable location in the Browneshill area on the outskirts of Carlow town.

Exquisitely designed to suit a contemporary lifestyle, boasting an exceptional split level, bright open plan living/dining area, surrounded by extensive glazing framing the garden space and seamlessly extending the living accommodation.

This is a stunning ‘one off’ house in a most desirable location in Carlow town.

Video available on www.kehoe.ie and www.daft.ie

Contact Kehoe Auctioneers on 059 9131678 or [email protected] for details.