Weekly Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland almost quadruple

By Rebecca Black, PA

There were 27 Covid-19 deaths recorded by the region’s statistics agency, up from seven the previous week.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) bulletin, which reports with a week lag, put the death toll at the end of last week at 942. The 27 deaths occurred in the week from October 10th to 16th.

The comparative total number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health stood at 610 on October 16th.

The Nisra data gives a fuller picture of Covid-19 fatalities than the figures released by the department.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only includes people who have tested positive for the virus.

Advertisement

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place.

The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 942 deaths recorded by Nisra by October 2, 519 (55.1 per cent) occurred in hospital, 357 (37.9 per cent) in care homes, eight (0.8 per cent) in hospices and 58 (6.2 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 365 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 86 separate establishments.

Nisra also analyses the total number of care home residents who have died, whether in their home or in hospital, having been transferred for treatment.

Up to October 16th, the deaths of 441 care home residents were linked to coronavirus, 84 of which occurred in hospital.

Care home residents make up about 46.8 per cent of all deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.