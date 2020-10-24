Fantastic secluded bungalow at Iona Drive, Green Lane, Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

IT’S all about location! Kehoe Auctioneers presents Iona Drive, Green Lane, Carlow. This fantastic secluded bungalow in one of Carlow’s most sought after addresses, is just off Green Lane. This detached property is within walking distance of both the train station and the town centre.

Accommodation includes four bedrooms, two reception rooms and boasts a quarter-acre site. The house is spacious at 122sq m (over 1,300sq ft ) and would make a really impressive family home.

The grounds, with mature trees and shrubbery, set off the house. The family room and kitchen benefit from a sunny southerly aspect for sun throughout the day.

This property will certainly attract a lot of interest.

Contact Kehoe Auctioneers on 059 9131678 or [email protected] for details.

Guide price, €249,500.

