Gardaí raid suspected shebeen in Kildare last night

Digital Desk Staff

As part of their ongoing Operation Navigation, officers raided the suspected shebeen in Athy at around 8pm yesterday evening after being alerted through social media.

There they found a fully fitted bar with stools, tables, chairs, a 70 inch flat screen TV and a full size pool table.

There was also several beer taps, a cooler and kegs, a smoking area, store room and toilet.

Five beer kegs were seized along with a significant amount of spirits, bottled beers, and bar equipment.

A full investigation is now underway and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has information on illegal shebeen’s to contact their local Garda station.