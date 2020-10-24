Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further 23 cases of Covid-19 was confirmed in Carlow on Saturday evening as 859 more cases were reported nationally.

There have been 154 cases in the county in the last two weeks. The Covid-19 rate in the county is now 270 per 100,000 over the last 14 days. That figure has been trending upwards in the last seven days and the county is now no longer among the bottom rung of counties with a low rate.

However, Carlow’s rate is still below the national average of 302.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 4 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.

There has been a total of 1,882 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 23 October, the HPSC has been notified of 859 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 56,108 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

415 are men / 441 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

192 in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Meath,with 352 cases spread across 21 remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.