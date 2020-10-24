Passing of ‘lion king’ Louis evoked deep sorrow

By Charlie Keegan

THE recent death at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny of Louis Kearney, Heath, Corries, Bagenalstown evoked deep and sincere feelings of sorrow and regret for the passing of a popular man.

Louis was born on the family farm in Lorum, Bagenalstown on 12 November 1947. He was predeceased by his parents John and Susan (née Hanlon) and brothers Joe, Francis, Noel and Vincent and his sister Sr Margaret (Peggy).

Louis was educated at primary level in Ballinkillen National School and at secondary at both St Joseph’s Academy, Bagenalstown and St Peter’s College, Wexford. He made lifelong friends at school and particularly enjoyed attending the ten-yearly St Peter’s College class reunions. On finishing secondary school, he attended the Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry, Co Limerick and remained in regular contact over the years with many members of the class of 1966/67.

Louis married Teresa (née McDonald), Raheenakennedy, Wexford on 12 July 1975 and set up home soon afterwards in Heath, Corries, Bagenalstown.

Upon leaving Pallaskenry, Louis worked with, initially, Keenan Bros and FSL in Bagenalstown and FloGas in Arklow and in 1979 he began a 41-year career with Keenans (Alltech) in Borris. He joined initially as a production manager, but his natural flair for selling quickly manifested and he moved into a sales role.

During the four decades he spent working with Keenans, Louis travelled to all corners of the globe to sell the green machinery, building relationships and establishing a great rapport with the people that he met. A long period spent covering the African market earned him the nickname ‘lion king’ and the tales from these adventures will live long in the memory of those who heard them.

He was a mentor and guide to many staff there over the years. The flags at Keenans flew at half-mast as Louis’s funeral cortège passed the factory on his final journey home and the staff and surrounding neighbours lined the street to provide a touching guard of honour for a much-loved colleague and friend.

Louis had many varied interests. He was an avid reader and his house in Heath was filled to the brim with books. He was also a sports fanatic. His love of rugby started in his days in Pallaskenry, where he played under an assumed name so as not to ‘break the ban’ and he later continued to play with Carlow Rugby Club.

He was also a huge GAA fan and was instrumental in the renaissance of Ballinkillen Hurling Club in the early 1970s, serving as club secretary for a number of years during that time. He was a proud member of the team which won the 1973 Carlow Senior Hurling Championship, having also lined out in the 1972 final.

In later years, as his playing days dwindled, Louis cultivated a similar love of sport in his children and took great enjoyment from attending sporting events with them. The trips ranged from attendance at local GAA and rugby matches in Carlow, Croke Park and Lansdowne Road to the British Grand Prix, World Cup USA 1994 and Rugby World Cup final in Cardiff Arms Park in 1999, as well as one of his personal highlights, Sonia O’Sullivan’s world championship gold medal run in Gothenberg in 1995. He was also involved with Ceoltóirí Kilkenny during the years his daughter Geraldine played with them and was instrumental in organising two unforgettable tours for musicians, one to Argentina in 1996 and a second to New Zealand in 2001.

Louis had a charitable commitment in which he wholeheartedly engaged, fundraising for the annual Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team Christmas Day swim in Bagenalstown. While he himself may not have been keen to take to the icy waters of the River Barrow on 25 December each year, he was an enthusiastic and effective fundraiser on behalf of his family members and friends who took the plunge.

Louis’s most marked trait, however, was his conversational ability and his love of a good story. He was an entertaining and engaging raconteur and a frequent visitor to many houses both in Bagenalstown and around the country where he loved to delight his audiences with good-humoured tales from his work, travels and adventures over the years. These travels were not only related to his work as, in recent years, he and his wife Teresa enjoyed many memorable trips overseas to other exotic destinations such as Cuba, India and China.

Closer to home, Louis also enjoyed socialising in O’Shea’s and, in later years, Dalton’s in Borris on Saturday nights.

Louis was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2019, an illness he bore with grace, determination and courage. He was treated with great care by Dr Brian O’Neill and Mr William Robb in the Mater Private and Beaumont hospitals, as well as by his GP Dr Tom Foley, Leighlinbridge. While the initial treatment was successful, sadly the cancer returned and Louis passed away peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Friday 24 April.

His funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown in St Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen on Sunday 26 April. Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, numbers in the church were limited to family; however, a large crowd of friends, neighbours and colleagues lined the route to the church and were in attendance in the church grounds in a fitting tribute.

A guard of honour was provided by members of Ballinkillen Hurling Club and Louis’s colleagues from Keenans.

The readings were by Louis’s children Enda and Órla and a graveside eulogy was delivered by his son Brian. Geraldine played hymns and traditional airs on the tin whistle. Gifts commemorating Louis’s life were presented before Mass and included a family picture from his and Teresa’s 40th wedding anniversary celebrations to represent the family to which he was deeply devoted, his rosary beads to symbolise his deep faith, a book reflective of Louis’s love of reading, a picture of the 1973 Carlow Senior Hurling Championship winning Ballinkillen team representing his love of sport and a miniature Keenan Easi-Feeder reflecting the work and related travels which were such a big part of his life.

Louis is survived by his wife Teresa, sons Brian (Caragh, Waterford) and Enda (Dublin), daughters Órla (Dublin) and Geraldine (Volker, Germany), grandchildren Daniel, Holly, Hugh, Lucy, Grace, Tommy and Theo, his brother Seán (London) and sisters Patricia (Lorum) and Lily (Wexford), son-in-law Richard, daughter-in-law Joanna and a wide circle of relatives and friends.