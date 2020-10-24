Poor showing in IBAL ‘shocking’

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW town’s poor showing in the latest IBAL results was described as “shocking and unacceptable” by cllr Adrienne Wallace.

At a recent council meeting cllr Wallace remarked that Carlow town was placed 33rd out of a possible 40 towns, adding that the poor result was “undermining the huge amount of work done by residents”.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman described Carlow town’s report as “a mixed result with scope for improvement”. He stated that from the ten locations examined, five had achieved grade A status. However, some private sites visited by IBAL were of concern and the council would be “linking in with their owners”. Mr O’Gorman said that cigarette butts and fast food litter are also an issue on both Tullow Street and Potato Market.

However, Mr O’Gorman pointed out that a site at Mill Lane, identified as a problem in 2019’s IBAL report, had been resolved in this current report.