Sadness at the sudden passing of Fr Jimmy Doyle

By Suzanne Pender

There has been much sadness and shock at the sudden passing of Clonegal native Fr Jimmy Doyle, the popular parish of Cooleragh and Staplestown, Co Kildare.

Fr Doyle passed away suddenly yesterday while out walking in native Clonegal.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to Fr Jimmy on social media, all remembering him as a gentleman and very much in touch with his parishioners. People wrote of Fr Jimmy’s kindness, his warm smile, his gentleness and his lovely personality.

Bishop Denis Nulty tweeted “the prayers and thoughts of all of us in@KANDLEi are with the sisters, nephews and nieces of Fr Jimmy Doyle PP Staplestown and Cooleragh who died suddenly while out walking in his home parish of Clonegal today. May his gentle soul rest in peace”.

During his ministry Fr Jimmy served in Bagenalstown, Newbridge, Broadford, Kilcock, Sallins and Naas.

He retired from full-time ministry in Naas in 2011, but returned to work in Cooleragh and Staplestown just three years later.

He was a great follower of the GAA in all the parishes he served in.