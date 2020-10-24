Water grant demands placing “undue financial burden” on applicants

By Suzanne Pender

NEW legislation which requires those applying for a rural water or wastewater grant to provide three quotations is causing an undue financial burden on applicants and difficulties for contractors, according to cllr Willie Quinn. He brought forward a notice of motion urging the council to write to the minister for the environment requesting him to review the recent legislation regarding private house rural water grants and wastewater grants.

“Three quotations are required. I am asking the minister to change this back to two quotes for both grants. This is due to the fact that many registered contractors are charging between €100 and €200 just to give a quotation and, if they are successful in their quotation, they then waive this charge,” stated cllr Quinn.

The motion was seconded by cllr Arthur McDonald and was unanimously carried.