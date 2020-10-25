Coronavirus: 1,025 new cases confirmed in the Republic

There have been 1,025 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Republic, with the North reporting eight deaths and 896 new cases.

Of the new cases, 71 per cent are in people aged under 45, with 255 cases located in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare and 53 in Donegal. The remaining 439 cases are spread across all other counties in the Republic.

There has been a total of 1,882 coronavirus-related deaths in the State.

Counties Cavan and Meath have the highest infection rates in the State.

In Cavan, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 996.2. In Meath, it now stands at 657.3 and in Westmeath at 445. The next highest counties are Sligo at 427.3 and Monaghan at 374.7.

Data on Sunday showed that the infection rate in Dublin for the past two weeks is at 256.9 cases per 100,000 people, below the national rate of 307.5.

The positivity rate in testing has now come down over the past 8 days. The number of close contacts is now down to an avg. of 3. Most close contacts are household. Still very early but good. We’re all be part of the solution. Let’s keep this going. @HSELive #COVID19 — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) October 25, 2020

The latest data also shows a number of key indicators relating to the spread of the disease have declined in recent days.

The proportion of people testing positive has fallen, along with the number of close contacts per person.

The number of patients in hospital with the disease on Sunday was 295, down from 312 on Saturday. There are currently 38 Covid-19 patients in intensive care, up one on Saturday’s total.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid on Sunday morning noted the eight-day fall in the positivity rate for tests, which on Saturday stood at 6.2 per cent for the previous seven days.

Mr Reid also noted a fall in the number of close contacts, down from 4.5 per confirmed case to three.

“Most close contacts are household. Still very early but good. We’re all be part of the solution. Let’s keep this going,” he said on Twitter.