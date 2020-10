A man in his 60s has died after a fall from his bicycle in Co Cork.

The man was cycling in the Ballybrack area of Glenville. He came off his bike at about 10.20am on Sunday.

He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí say no other vehicle was involved in the incident.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses to contact Fermoy Garda station (025 82100) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111).