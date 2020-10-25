Death notices and funeral arrangements

Doyle, Rev Fr James (Jimmy)

P.P. of Staplestown & Cooleragh, Co.Kildare and formerly of Craan, Clonegal, Co. Carlow, October 23rd2020, suddenly at home, deeply regretted by his loving sister Sr. Margaret (Texas), Josephine, (Craan), Eileen Smyth (Mullingar), and Frances (Carlow), brother-in-law Raymond, nieces Emma, Niamh and Siobhan, nephews Raymond, John, Aonghus and Lorcan, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends, Bishop Denis Nulty and the Priests of Kildare and Leighlin Diocese and the many parishioners of Staplestown & Cooleragh and his former parishes where he worked.

Funeral arrangements later.

Anthony (Tony) Gibbons, (Malahide, Co. Dublin and formerly of St. Killian’s Crescent, Carlow). 24th October 2020, (peacefully) at Anovocare, Cloghran, Dublin. Beloved husband and best friend of Marie, much loved dad of Fiona, Roisin, Conor and Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Simon, Nick and Andrew, daughter-in-law Angie, grandchildren Conor, Eoghan, Cian and Eabha, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends, neighbours and his devoted carers.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences at the bottom of this page or send on condolences by traditional manner.

A live stream of Tony’s Mass can be viewed on Wednesday 28 October, at 10am on the following link:

https://youtu.be/kihmjPXBDU8

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow on Wednesday at 12.15pm (approx).

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made online to Croi, the Heart and Stroke Charity, at https://croi.ie/donate/ and Beaumont Hospital at https://www.beaumontfundraising.ie/donate

Dymphna McKenna

Died October 24th 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Edmond and loving mother of William, June, Catriona and Raymond. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sisters Annie and Margaret (both UK), sons-in-law Michael and Albert, daughters-in-law Colette and Jacinta, grandchildren Keith, Anthony, Nichola, Aedín, Daniel, Tracey, Edward, Shane and Evan, 12 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10am for family (max 25) in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen followed by burial in Sleaty Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed from the Graiguecullen Parish website (www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com).

The family wish to thank Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge for the excellent care of Dymphna in her last days.

Mike (Michael) Canavan

10 Clauin an Mhuillin, Burrin Road, Carlow and formerly of Rath , Tullow, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on October 23rd , 2020, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved partner of Margaret, much loved father of Robert, Caroline and Mark and cherished brother of Maura and the late Ned.

He will be sadly missed by his loving partner, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mike’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, Mike’s Funeral Mass will take place for family on Monday, in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, at 11a.m and will be followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow, Co. Carlow.

Mike’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service on Monday, (October 26th), at 11a.m by using the following link

http://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Malone, Mary (Nee Jackman)

Mount Carmel, Newbridge, & late of Tullow, Co. Carlow. 24th October 2020 peacefully at the age of 86 years in Naas Hospital. Mary having been loving cared for at home by her daughter Leesa. Predeceased by her adored husband Harry, she was a loving mother to Michael, Ean & Leesa. Cherished sister of Lil, Pat & Nicksy, & the late Nell & Luke. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, daughters-in-law, cousins, neighbours & her friends in Naomh Brid Ladies Club.

Rest In Peace

In compliance with current restrictions, her funeral will be held privately. Mary’s funeral Mass will be lived streamed Monday at 11am on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society at www.cancer.ie/donate.

Marita Conry

“Avila”, Chapelstown, Carlow and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, died October 23rd 2020 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Philip and Catherine and by her brother Brendan. Beloved wife of Michael J. (Míceál) and much loved mother of Niall, Caroline, Barry, David, Derek and Sinead. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Ellen, Annette and Yvonne, adored grandchildren Cian, Kevin, Laura, Shauna, Conor, Kate and Rachel, brothers-in-law Fr. Tony (Brazil), Fr. Austin (USA), Farrell (Roscommon), sister-in-law Adela (Kells), cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends with special mention to her kind and gentle carers. Predeceased by her brothers-in-law Patrick and Vincent and her sister-in-law Maureen (all USA).

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in Bennekerry Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.