Exquisite family home at Bourlum Wood, Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

A TRULY exquisite family home Bourlum Wood, Green Road, Carlow is meticulously maintained and finished to a high specification throughout.

Tastefully decorated in neutral tones, the attention to detail in this fabulous home is evident both inside and out, from its quality flooring and granite worktops to sumptuous master bedroom complete with walk-in wardrobe.

Its landscaped gardens offer a tranquil sanctuary in a quiet and sought after cul-de-sac.

The property is ideally located convenient to Carlow town centre and enjoys easy access onto the main Kilkenny Road. Pristine living accommodation includes reception hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility, four bedrooms (master with en suite and walk-in wardrobe), bathroom.

BER: C2, price region, €300,000.

Contact TM Byrne & Son Ltd, 18 Dublin Street, Carlow on 059 9132500.