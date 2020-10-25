Fine Gael approval rating highest since 2011 election, according to new poll

Digital Desk Staff

Fine Gael’s approval rating is now at its highest point since the 2011 general election, according to the latest political poll.

37 per cent of a thousand voters surveyed by Red C for the Business Post would give Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s party their first preference.

Only 11 per cent said they would pick Fianna Fáil, up one per cent on the previous poll in the series.

Michael Brennan, the Post’s political editor, says Sinn Féin has managed to maintain its strength since its shock performance in February’s general election.

“Sinn Féin are on 27 per cent, unchanged in the Red C poll for the fourth time in a row. That though is still ahead of what they got in the general election last February.

“It is an extremely strong performance, it goes to show that they are keeping all of the voters that they attracted in the general election and then some.”

Elsewhere in the poll, Independents sit on eight per cent, while the Green Party are at 6 per cent and Labour is on 3 per cent.