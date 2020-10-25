Investigation into video appearing to show crowded shebeen

breakingnews.ie desk

Gardaí are investigating a video appearing to show a crowded “shebeen” where people have gathered for a celebration.

A key focus of the inquiry is to determine if the scenes were recorded recently, during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The investigation is well advanced. Gardaí have already determined the premises where the video was recorded has been operating as a shebeen, according to a report in The Irish Times.

Investigators suspect the video was recorded very recently after a sports match, with members of a sports club in attendance.

If those suspicions are proven, the footage will put pressure on the club and a national sporting body. However, the apparent breaches of the Covid-19 regulations depicted in the video would not lead to criminal charges.

Garda sources confirmed to The Irish Times the investigation was underway. The video was used as evidence to launch the criminal investigation into the shebeen.