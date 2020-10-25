Joan Sibbald was a hard worker who reared 15 children

By Charlie Keegan

JOAN (Biddy) Sibbald, Ballyoliver, Rathvilly, Carlow, whose death occurred peacefully on Saturday 26 September surrounded by her family, was the former Joan Keogh from Tullowland, Tullow. Known affectionately as Biddy, she was daughter of Paddy and May Keogh, being the eldest in a family of seven: six girls and a boy. She was predeceased by her sisters Kathleen, Mary and brother Pat.

She was a hard worker all her life, from an early age thinning beet, then later being a childminder and housekeeper.

Biddy’s oldest friend was Eileen Donoghue, Coppenagh Road and on one of the duo’s ‘galavants’ to Rathvilly, Biddy met Tom (Moggie) Sibbald. Sparks flew and they fell in love and, having emigrated to England, they married in Coventry in 1955. They subsequently moved back to Rathvilly, residing in St Patrick’s Park with Bridie and Joe Carthy Keogh. From there, they moved to Ballyoliver, where they made their home and reared 15 children.

Biddy continued to work up to the age of 74, her employment taking her to various work places: Carlow Sugar Factory, the Erin Foods plant, Braun (Ireland) Ltd, St Patrick’s Cheshire Home, Tullow and the Lawlor Centre, Baltinglass.

Biddy had many interests and pastimes, including bingo, knitting, walking, reading, praying, spinning a good yarn and quoting one-liners and humorous sayings. She enjoyed many trips to Lourdes and Medjugorje and Manchester to visit her family.

Biddy loved a variety of sports – GAA, rugby and horseracing. As recently as two weeks before her passing, she tuned in to local radio to listen to the Rathvilly senior footballers match and cheering on her grandsons.

Biddy was a great mover and shaker in her day. She and Moira Keegan would ‘Do the Hucklebuck’ on the kitchen floor and, more recently, she was able to Tik-Tok with her granddaughters – Biddy loved a laugh. She also enjoyed sitting at home with her two companions, her dogs Giz and Skip, who were always by her side.

Biddy would not be happy if any tribute to her did not finish with mention of her great friends and neighbours Eileen, Moira and Rose, who together made great memories and whose company she enjoyed.

The Sibbald family wish to thank Moira, Kevin and Rachel Keegan for their support during Biddy’s last week. Thanks is also extended to Fr John McEvoy, PP, Rathvilly for his many visits, as well the doctors, nurses, and especially Andrea, the public health nurse, who went over and above in her care for Biddy.

The family also acknowledge Biddy’s sisters Eileen, Bud and Liz, all of whom reside in Manchester, her daughter Anne (Manchester) and her sons Joe (UK) and Tom (Australia) and her sister-in-law Sr Mary (Canada), none of whom could attend her funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Son Tom sent a note to be read out at her funeral Mass, which took place on Monday 28 September, celebrated by Fr McEvoy in St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly. The Sibbald family feel the words dedicated to Biddy sum up what they all thought of her:

***Our Legend, now our angel

Heartache as we hold onto our memories

That last hug and kiss, your smile, your stories and prayers, your very special sense of humour

We continue to speak your name with pride, mother in Ballyoliver

Many women have done excellently but you surpass them all

She is a paragon, a legend

An ache of dedication

She is the epitome of selfless love, she is mother

Thank you Biddy forever in our hearts.***

Following Mass, Biddy was laid to rest with husband Tom in Rathvilly cemetery, with Fr John reciting the final prayers at the graveside. She is survived by her children Anne, Trish, Tom, Alfie, Liz, Joe, Mary, Pauline, Andy, Michael, Peter, Joan, Peg, Martina and Sharon, sisters Bud, Eileen and Liz, 39 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, neighbours and friends.