Johnny Collins’s suffering has been met and overcome

By Rvd Lester Scott

MONDAY 12 October marked the end of Johnny Collins’s life of 73 years among us. Family and friends gathered together on 14 October at All Saints, Fenagh to support Johnny’s family with love and prayers.

To begin, I’d like to offer my sympathy to his siblings Killian, Sheila, Michael and Maurice.

Johnny is now released from his suffering and is reunited with his parents James and Frances and his brother Tom, who entered eternal life before him.

Those who knew Johnny were aware that he had suffered during these recent years. But he never complained or wallowed in self-pity. He carried the cross God asked him to carry and he bore his sufferings with dignity and fortitude. His funeral was a day to give thanks to God for all that Johnny meant to his family and friends.

In his professional life he was esteemed as a ‘top-notch’ mechanic. He was the ‘best of the best’ at his trade, having served his apprenticeship at Rea’s of Bagenalstown before moving over to Colliers garage to develop his gift for rebuilding engines and then devoting most of his working life at Flynn’s of Carlow as their number one mechanic.

He was a diligent, conscientious and hard worker of consummate precision and meticulous detail and would graciously make the extra effort in helping people out by continuing his mechanical expertise in the evenings after work.

The extent of his skills expanded into the domain of agricultural machinery, too. He was well-known as ‘the man to go to’ when a tricky problem needed to the diagnosed and fixed.

It’s very easy to diagnose the qualities Johnny exuded, which endeared us all to him. To begin with, he had an infectious, impish laugh, which set us all off into fits of laughter. Johnny was the most thankful person you could ever meet and he was grateful for every little thing one did for him. He was well-cared for by Frances Codd, Jean Binions, his brother Cillian and sister-in-law Mary, by Breda from the HSE, by his neighbours Mary and Pat Nolan, Joe Keogh and his long-time friend John Hennessey.

Johnny was a personal friend of mine. Over the years, he would always be at church for worship regardless of how awful he felt because of his declining health.

He enjoyed worshipping in all four churches of the parish, but particularly here in Fenagh.

On occasion, he would park his van and sit outside in the car park reading or listening to the radio during the service, but he was always inside in spirit.

There’s not one person in his local community environs who didn’t love and cherish Johnny.

As his pastor, I phoned Johnny every week. The one thing that always rang through to me about him was his gratitude, even for the least little thing. During the first lockdown of these covid days, I posted my sermons, prayers, Bible studies and services to him each week. The first week when he received my posting he phoned me up. That he was remembered and not forgotten touched his heart and he immediately rang to express his gratitude. That was the nature of the man. The last time I spoke with Johnny was just a few days ago. I knew things were going really bad for him at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

But instead of grumbling or complaining, the content of his conversation was filled with thanks and praise for all the people who made his unbearable health problems that bit more bearable.

He would want you to know, all of you, that because you enabled him to be able to stay on at home in Newtown, you augured for him the dignity he so richly deserved.

Another defining quality of Johnny’s character was his thoughtfulness. He was a great visitor and his visits always brought his innate warmth and gregariousness along with him. Even in these recent years as his health deteriorated more and more, his thoughtfulness did not diminish.

Only weeks ago, in the midst of his suffering and distress, he remembered his niece Siobhan with gifts for her birthday. That moment in time speaks volumes about the Johnny Collins whom we knew and loved. The Johnny Collins who never forgot his God by the gentlemanly and decent and quiet way he worshipped his God in life and in church.

There was one occasion which reflected in a very public way just how much Johnny was esteemed and cherished in this community. It was last year here at Fenagh barbecue. It was Johnny’s 72nd birthday. Johnny had just come in the door and had sat for his bit to eat when I called on the joyous assembly to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him. The community gathering exulted in rapturous singing for him. Well, how the roof didn’t lift off Fenagh hall that evening, I’ll never know.

Yes, with Johnny no longer in our midst, physically, this is a very sad time. We shall all miss Johnny so very, very much. We are saying goodbye, but just for now, to a respected member of the Church, a fellow disciple in the community, a traveller and bearer of the cross of suffering along the pilgrim way.

Yet his passing is a triumphant occasion. It is triumphant because Johnny’s suffering has been met and overcome. Johnny is now more than a conqueror. He has fought the good fight and now the prize is his as he inherits the garland of God’s glory. We can be thankful that Johnny’s suffering and strife has come to an end. Release and peace have come as he has now entered the closer presence of God. In the sadness and grief of this day, we have countless fond memories and thanksgivings to sustain and cheer us.