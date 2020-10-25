Kevin Barry’s death mask on display for the first time in Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

Kevin Barry, Tombeagh, County Carlow, was executed one hundred years ago at 8am on the 1 November 1920 in Mountjoy Gaol, Dublin, for his role in the Irish War of Independence.

He was just 18 years old when he was executed and it was the first execution since the 1916 Rising. The execution of a teenager led to worldwide coverage.

Recently his nephew, Kevin Barry and his wife Evelyn, their daughter Niamh and Ian Dowling, Kevin’s cousin, visited Carlow County Museum and in a private ceremony laid a wreath to mark the anniversary of Kevin’s execution.

Since the 1980’s Carlow County Museum has displayed Kevin Barry’s wallet and the remains of the last cigarette he smoked in Mountjoy Gaol immediately before his execution by hanging.

These belongings were returned to the Barry family after Kevin’s death and remained in Tombeagh until his nephew, Kevin, presented them to the museum.

Ian brought Kevin’s death mask along to the wreath-laying service at the museum, which was placed beside the wallet and cigarette, probably the first time they were together. The death mask was cast very soon after Kevin’s death and Ian is very proud that he is the owner of this historic item. Ian has very kindly agreed to loan the death mask to the museum for 2021.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions this was a private family affair with cllr Tom O’Neill, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, and cllr Charlie Murphy, Chairperson of the Carlow County Council Decade of Centenaries Committee, present.

“It is vitally important to recognise the part Kevin Barry played in the history of our county and country and I wish to acknowledge the work of all those involved in this Centenary project delivered in spite of the current demanding circumstances,” said cllr Tom O’Neill.