Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further 16 cases of Covid-19 in Carlow were confirmed on Sunday evening as no new deaths were reported nationally.

1,025 cases were reported today altogether in Ireland.

There have been 166 Carlow cases in the last two weeks.

Of the cases notified today;

508 are men / 506 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining 439 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of Covid-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days. If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”