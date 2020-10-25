Local credit unions win award for best customer service

By Elizabeth Lee

FOR the sixth consecutive year, credit unions have claimed pole position for the best customer experience in Ireland at the official CXi awards.

Credit unions have strengthened their reputation as customer service champions by taking the top spot again this year.

The CXi report, published annually by the CX company, is based on a survey carried out on its behalf by Amárach Research.

Amárach surveyed 2,500 Irish consumers, who rated their customer experiences of 151 brands across ten sectors.

Credit unions were deemed the overall winners with the highest scores across the six pillars of customer experience – personalisation, integrity, expectations, time and effort, empathy, and resolution.

“This is an extraordinary achievement for credit unions,” said Miriam Leonard of Baltinglass Credit Union. “As an essential service, we have remained open and have put in place a number of services for our members during this Covid-19 pandemic and we will continue to stay open under the new Level 5 restrictions. We are very proud of the excellent member experience we provide here at all of our six offices. We care about each and every one of our members and put their needs at the heart of everything we do.”

Miriam continued: “We are always encouraging new members to join and also existing members to borrow to keep our local credit union afloat. It is a time now for borrowing local and shopping local. We appreciate each and every member who walks through our door.”