Professor says ‘the message has got out’ around parties

An expert says it is very positive that coronavirus figures are lower than they have been for the last few weeks.

There are 859 new cases of Covid-19, slightly higher than the 777 infections on Friday.

Four more patients with the virus have died and 62 per cent of the new cases are under the age of 45.

DCU professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines thinks people may be changing their behaviour for the better:

“There may be a shift there, I think people have begun to realise that some behaviours, which seem natural and innocuous are actually quite dangerous.

“There have been a number of parties-for example after GAA matches- there was one in Galway and a couple in Cavan which has led to major increases in cases.

“I think that message has got out, that these parties are not safe and some of them become super spreader events.”

County celebrations

Earlier this month, Moycullen GAA announced that a number of players had tested positive for Covid-19 after celebrating their county final win.

Meanwhile, Blackrock GAA club in Cork were criticised for holding celebrations without masks or social distancing after their county final triumph.

There are currently 295 people in hospital with Covid-19 this morning and a further 37 people in ICU.

Overall there have been 56,108 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic and 1,882 Covid-19 related deaths.