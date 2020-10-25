Volunteers get stuck in to make Tullow park a safer environment for all

By Suzanne Pender

A POSITIVE community spirit has vowed to tackle the problems at Tullow Town Park head on, as volunteers come together to make their much-loved park safer.

Over the past two weekends, volunteers have rolled up their sleeves to clear large areas of overgrown shrubbery at the park, not only opening up views of the River Slaney but also tackling anti-social behaviour.

“We are taking a positive approach to the problems in the park in Tullow and along with reacting to that and making it safer, we will continue to campaign the council for further investment in our park,” said cllr William Paton, a member of the Develop Tullow Association (DTA) and the local Tidy Towns.

Cllr Paton said that results from a recent Tullow Tidy Towns survey revealed public concerns about anti-social behaviour in the park, which was compounded by a recent assault on two young children there. This has prompted action from the community group, with teams of 11, then 13 volunteers, coming out over two weekends.

“The last two Saturdays under Level 3 Covid restrictions, while wearing masks and observing social distancing, we began cleaning up an area with a lot of undergrowth, shrubs, brambles and scraggy trees,” said cllr Paton.

Cllr Paton stated that a particularly overgrown area between the town’s bridge and the nearby footbridge had become a “drinking den”, with people gathering within this enclosed area to consume alcohol.

“We’d received a number of complains from people who were scared to walk along there … it was frightening the daylights out of some people. And as it has all been cleared out, there’s nowhere to hide now,” he said.

The ultimate aim of the major clean-up is to make it possible to see into the park from the Inner Relief Road, making the entire park visible to all and less likely to attract anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Paton also pointed out that the playground is covered by CCTV, with plans to install two further cameras in the park shortly.

Cllr Paton urged the council to increase investment in Tullow Town Park, perhaps installing basketball stands, picnic benches or mini-football facilities that could be an outlet for local teenagers.

“We will continue to work hand in glove with the engineer’s officer to clear the area and make the park safer,” he said.