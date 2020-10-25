What’s planned for your area in Carlow

Friday, October 23, 2020

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications between October 15 and 22.

 

 

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

 

Bennekerry

James & Elizabeth Malone wish to retain conservatory as constructed to the side of existing dwelling at Friarstown, Bennekerry.

 

 

Bagenalstown

Celtic Social Housing Capital Ltd wish to retain amendments made at construction stage to the planning drawings granted under reference no. 04/723 at The Manor House, Market Square, Bagenalstown.

 

 

Borris

Ann Coady wishes to construct a part two storye, part single storey dwelling, detached dormer style garage at Kilcoltrim,

Borris.

 

Deborah Murphy wishes to erect a single dwelling Crannagh, Borris.

 

 

Carlow

Joe Tully wishes to construct to the side and rear of an existing single story dwelling house at  Braganza, Athy Road, Carlow.

 

Mark Flood wishes to change use of an existing ground floor retail premises to use as two apartments at  Old Dublin Road, Carlow.

 

Margaret Connors wishes to change use of premises from existing dental surgery to use as a domestic dwelling at St Patrick’s Avenue,

Carlow.

 

 

Kilbride

Eoin Nolan wishes to construct a bungalow dwelling, domestic garage at Carrigslaney, Kilbride.

 

Tullow

Rory & Orla Keogh wishes to erect an extension to existing two storey detached dwelling at The Mullawn, Tullow.

 

Maura Reade wishes to retain the change of use from original single storey garage & shed to domestic use at Riverview, Castledermot Road, Tullow.

