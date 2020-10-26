Applications to open shortly for sports grants

By Suzanne Pender

GOOD news this week for the county’s sporting organisations with confirmation that the government’s Sports Capital Grants are expected to reopen for applications shortly.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor confirmed to ***The Nationalist*** this week that a total of €40m in funding will be available nationally in 2021 under the programme.

The Sports Capital Programme is the primary vehicle for government support for the development of sports and physical recreation facilities and the purchase of non-personal sports equipment throughout the country. Many Co Carlow sporting organisations benefit from the scheme annually.

“Some good news this week that I confirmed with the minister is that a total of €40m will be available under the next Sports Capital Grant Scheme,” stated deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“A number of organisation around the county have been on to me about this and wondering if the grants will be available next year, so I’m delighted to be able to confirm that they will,” she added.

“I expect the department will reopen in the next few weeks for application, which is good news for clubs and sporting organisation in what’s been a very difficult year for them,” concluded the Carlow-based TD.