Carlow town Covid-19 cases double

The number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow town and its surrounding areas doubled in short period of time.

There were 59 cases of Covid-19 in the Carlow Local Electoral Area (LEA) reported in a two week window between 6-19 October.

The previous snapshot between 29 September to 12 October revealed 24 cases.

While the Covid-19 rate has risen significantly in the Carlow LEA, its rate of 260.5 per 100,000 is still slightly below the national average of 279.3.

There have also been 21 cases in the Bagenalstown LEA in the same period and it has a rate of 134.4 cases per 100,000.

East Carlow continues to have the lowest rate and case numbers in the county with 16 cases reported in the Tullow LEAS and a rate of 85.8 per 100,000.

The most recent figures show over 160 cases reported in Co Carlow in the last two weeks. The rate of increase seen in that time far surpasses the first wave of Covid-19 back in March and April. However, it must be noted that the consistent testing of large numbers in the Tinryland test centre is a significant factor in the rise.