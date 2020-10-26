Covid-19: Hospitals in Republic may need to take critical cases from NI

Digital Desk Staff

Non-Covid healthcare services in Irish hospitals may need to be cancelled to facilitated critical care cases from Northern Ireland.

Senior Government sources told The Irish Times that hospital beds in the Republic may be needed in the event of a further surge of coronavirus cases in the North.

The sources said this could lead to the cancellation or deferral of non-Covid healthcare services.

There are 317 Covid-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals in the North, with 37 in intensive care.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health said there was “no immediate or anticipated need” for patients to receive treatment in the Republic in a statement issued on Sunday.