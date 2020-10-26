Funeral arrangements for much-loved Fr Jimmy Doyle

UPDATED

By Suzanne Pender

THERE has been a huge outpouring of sadness this weekend following the sudden death of popular local priest Fr Jimmy Doyle.

The 76-year-old native of Craan, Clonegal was parish priest in the Co Kildare parish of Cooleragh and Staplestown, having served in a number of parishes across the dioceses during his ministry. Fr Doyle passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, having been out walking in his native Clonegal.

Hundreds of tributes poured in over the weekend describing Fr Jimmy as a gentleman and very much in touch with his parishioners. People wrote of Fr Jimmy’s kindness, his warm smile, his gentleness and his lovely personality.

Bishop Denis Nulty tweeted ‘the prayers and thoughts of all of us in @KANDLEi are with the sisters, nephews and nieces of Fr Jimmy Doyle, PP, Staplestown and Cooleragh, who died suddenly while out walking in his home parish of Clonegal today. May his gentle soul rest in peace’.

Fr Jimmy was ordained on 14 June 1974 in St Patrick’s College, Carlow. During his ministry, he served in Bagenalstown, Newbridge, Broadford, Kilcock, Sallins and Naas. While he retired from full-time ministry in Naas in 2011, Fr Jimmy returned to work in Cooleragh and Staplestown just three years later.

He was a great follower of the GAA in all of the parishes in which he served.

He is deeply regretted by his sister Sr Margaret (Texas), Josephine, (Craan), Eileen Smyth (Mullingar) and Frances (Carlow), brother-in-law Raymond, nieces Emma, Niamh and Siobhan, nephews Raymond, John, Aonghus and Lorcan, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends, Bishop Denis Nulty and the priests of Kildare and Leighlin diocese and the many parishioners of Staplestown and Cooleragh and his former parishes where he worked.

Due to government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 28 October, at noon in Christ the King Church, Cooleragh.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh