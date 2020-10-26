Highest number of Covid patients in hospital since May

James Cox

The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 is at its highest level since May 20th.

The latest figures released by the Department of Health reveal 26 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number this morning to 34 coronavirus patients.

The figures show there are 39 coronavirus patients in intensive care.

The figure of 344 is the highest number of Covid-19 patients in hospital since May 20th.

On April 15th, there was a record number of 881 Covid-19 patients in hospital.

The number in ICU is the highest since May 29th.

Nine Covid-19 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.