Northern Ireland reports five deaths and 724 new cases of Covid-19

Monday, October 26, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

724 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

Five additional deaths have been confirmed by the department of health there.

It comes as today it bas been reported that non-Covid healthcare services in Irish hospitals may need to be cancelled to facilitate critical care cases from Northern Ireland.

Senior Government sources told The Irish Times that hospital beds in the Republic may be needed in the event of a further surge of coronavirus cases in the North.

The sources said this could lead to the cancellation or deferral of non-Covid healthcare services.

There are 317 Covid-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals in the North, with 37 in intensive care.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health said there was “no immediate or anticipated need” for patients to receive treatment in the Republic in a statement issued on Sunday.

A spokesman for the department added that “should either jurisdiction require support this will be provided where possible”.

He cited a “longstanding co-operation between respective authorities and health services in Northern Ireland and in the Republic of Ireland”.

