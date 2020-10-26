Old Carlow bikes wanted for African children

A further appeal has been made for old bikes in order to help African children attend school.

Around a hundred bikes have already been gathered locally in the School Bikes for Africa project, an initiative by Rotary Carlow, in partnership with Carlow County Council.

The idea is a simple on. Many people have those bikes in sheds and garages that they don’t use any more, but are too good to throw out.

People are asked to donate them to Powerstown Civic Amenity site where they will be transported to Loughnan House and Shelton Abbey open prisons. Here, the inmates refurbish the bikes before they are transported to Africa where they have a significant impact on the lives of many young school children between the ages of 12-18 years.

It has a vast improvement on the access to education for the young people in Africa who often have to walk up to 10 miles per day to school in searing heat.

Some local business such as UNUM have agreed to get involved and are organising a collection week at their offices.