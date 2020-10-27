Áine scoops prestigious scholarship

By Elizabeth Lee

A student who attended Tullow Community School and who achieved 625 points in the leaving cert has just been awarded a scholarship worth €20,000.

Eighteen-year-old Áine Sinnott from Ardattin got a remarkable six H1s in Maths, Irish, German, Accountancy, Chemistry, and Design and Communications Graphics, (DCG) and a H2 in English. Her remarkable results have now been formally recognised by the Naughton Foundation which awarded her the scholarship.

“They usually have a presentation ceremony for those who won the scholarship but they couldn’t have one this year. They phoned Áine to tell her so we were thrilled. It’s unbelievable. It’s very prestigious to be awarded this scholarship. They take the exam results into consideration but also extra curricular activities, too,” Margaret, Áine’s mother, explained.

Áine’s academic prowess clearly brought her to the attention of the Naughton Foundation but so did her other interests. She is a member of St Anne’s football team in Tullow which won the county final, and in 2018, when she was just in fifth year, she went to India with the Hope Foundation, having raised significant funds for the charity.

Every year, the Naughton Foundation awards one scholarship per county, with Counties Dublin and Cork being awarded three and two prizes, respectively, because of their population size. This is the second year in a row that a student from Tullow Community School was awarded the scholarship after Eoghan Cleary scooped the money last year. A cheque for €1,000 was also awarded to the school’s science and engineering department.

Áine is now doing a Management Science and Information Systems Studies course in Trinity College, Dublin, though is now studying at home in Ardattin because of the lockdown.

Áine’s parents are Margaret Balfe from Rathvilly and Jim from Ardattin. The youngest of four daughters, her older siblings are Carol, Laura and Eimear.

Her mother gave credit to Ardattin NS for giving her a great academic start in life and Tullow Community School whose teachers encouraged and supported the bright scholar to achieve such fantastic success.