Artistic collaboration hopes to lift spirits during troubled times

By Suzanne Pender

AN ORIGINAL piece of artistic endeavour will hopefully bring some joy to the people of Carlow during this difficult time.

Shared in this week’s Nationalist, How to write a forest is a poem written in words and trees, bringing together Katie Holten’s Irish Tree Alphabet, a font created from drawings of Irish trees and a poem by Jessica Traynor.

A limited edition of 1,000 poems has been printed and will be distributed among the community to people nominated for their amazing efforts over the past year.

Visual Carlow is asking the public to nominate someone who has been making a difference for their community during lockdown. You can email [email protected] with their address and Visual will send them the poem.

Everyone at Visual Carlow works in the knowledge that the arts are vital to our health and wellbeing and that art can make a difference during difficult times.

Over the coming months, they hope that this poem can bring some joy and hope to the people of Carlow.

Katie Holten created the Irish Tree Alphabet and exhibition for the main gallery at Visual, while Jessica Traynor is one of a number of Carlow Writers in Residence for 2020 supported by Carlow County Council Arts Service.

This collaborative writing project was commissioned by Visual and Carlow County Council Arts Office when we first entered lockdown.

While Visual remains closed to the public, work is going on behind the scenes finding ways to connect people through art.

The staff look forward to welcoming everybody back into the galleries and theatre very soon.