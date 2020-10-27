Arts Minister announces additional funding of €725,000 for the music industry

Kenneth Fox

The Minister for Culture and the Arts, Catherine Martin has today announced an increase in funding for the Music Industry Stimulus Package worth €720,000.

The supports are designed to stimulate song writing, recording and album releases, according to the Minister.

The announcement means overall funding for the music industry in 2020 has been increased from €1 million to €1.7 million.

The increase follows an exceptional number of applications that the Minister received to the open call for music support grants which was open for just one month.

Speaking about today’s announcement, Minister Martin said:

“Given the exceptionally strong response to the Music Industry Stimulus Package with 1,795 applications received, I have decided to increase funding for the package to ensure musicians can continue to develop and share their work in the context of Covid restrictions.”

The Minister’s announcement coincides with the issue of initial funding decisions which will support 79 song writing camps and 56 new album releases.

Music Industry Support Package

“These initial €725,000 funding awards support those working in the music industry including musicians, engineers, public relations, media, agents, labels and publishers as well as ensuring national and international listeners can still enjoy our great musicians work.”

The Music Industry Support Package covers song writing camps, recordings and album releases.

The package was introduced after the halting of live performances due to Covid-19, which reduced incomes for musicians that normally was invested in developing new material, recording and releasing albums.

Given the high volume of applications for recording support, decisions for this scheme, with funding of close to €1 million, will now be announced in mid-November.

This Music Industry Stimulus Package is being managed on behalf of the Department by First Music Contact (FMC).

Minister Martin added:

“I hope this extra spending for musicians and artists to continue creating this year-which is before more measures are rolled out in 2021-will help meet the significant demand for help received by my Department.”