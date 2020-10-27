Body of man discovered after house fire in Tipperary

By Michelle Devane, PA

Gardaí received a report of a fire in St Michael’s Avenue in Tipperary town at around 5am on Tuesday.

The body of the man, in his 30s, was found inside after emergency services attended the scene and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

The body remains at the scene where a technical examination is due to take place.

Gardaí are investigating but are not treating the fire as malicious.

They are appealing for witnesses who may have noticed anything at the time of the fire to contact Tipperary Town Garda station (062 80670).