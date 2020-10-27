Councillor Lorna Bogue leaves Green Party over Mother and Baby Home records

Digital Desk Staff

High profile Cork city councillor Lorna Bogue has become the latest politician to leave the Green Party.

It is understood she resigned last Thursday over the Government’s handling of the sealing of the Mother and Baby Home records for 30 years, according to the Irish Examiner.

The bill was strongly criticised by both survivor groups and opposition parties as it was voted through the Dáil by Government parties with 78 votes to 67.

Ms Bogue has been a vocal critic of the Green Party in government and said she has little confidence in Green Party Ministers.

She joins the chairpersons of the Young Greens and the Queer Greens in quitting the party in the last week.

It is understood that the Green Party Leader, Eamon Ryan, has yet to contact Ms Bogue over her resignation.

“I’m not waiting for him to contact me, but it’s not professional conduct. I have given a lot of time to the party. Any councillor should expect a phone call as a courtesy,” she told the Irish Examiner.

Ms Bogue said the Greens have not yet made public the number of resignations from the party over the past few days sparked by the fallout from the mother and baby homes records bill.

Ms Bogue has represented constituents in the Cork City South East ward since the local elections in May 2019.