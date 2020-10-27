Covid-19: 5 deaths, 720 additional cases

Muireann Duffy

There have been 720 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded by the Department of Health and five additional deaths.

Ireland’s 14-incidence rate per 100,000 people is now 308.

Of today’s cases, 48 were men, 371 were women and 65 per cent were under 45 years of age.

Dublin accounted for 228 of today’s cases, while there were 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath and 27 in Limerick.

The remaining 257 cases were spread across 20 additional counties.

It was also confirmed that the positivity rate of people identified as close contacts of confirmed cases is 2.7 per cent in primary schools, and 2.1 per cent in post-primary schools, compared to a 10 per cent national rate.

Today’s numbers come as the number of patients being treated for the virus in Irish hospitals has jumped to the highest level recorded since May.

According to the HSE, 354 people are currently being treated in hospitals around the country for Covid-19, 38 of whom are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The positivity rate of people being tested for the virus is now 6.2 per cent, above the 5 per cent marker set by the World Health Organisation to indicate the virus is being controlled.