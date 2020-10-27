Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 is at its highest level since May, the latest statistics reveal.

Some 354 people with the disease are currently in wards in the Republic – 38 of them are in intensive care units.

The positivity rate among people tested for Covid-19 is now at 6.2 per cent. This is above the 5 per cent benchmark set by the World Health Organisation to show the epidemic is under control.

More than 115,000 tests have been carried out in the State over the past seven days.

Counties Cavan and Meath continue to have the highest infection rates in the Republic.

In Cavan, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 967.5. In Meath, it now stands at 667 and in Westmeath at 442.5. The next highest counties are Sligo at 438.2 and Westmeath at 382.5.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Northern Ireland

Derry City and Strabane council area remains one of the worst hit in the UK and Ireland. The case incidence rate there is 1,309.3 per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. However, the most recent weekly statistics show cases in the area have been falling.

The next highest rate is in Belfast, with 1030.3 cases per 100,000.

Pressure on hospitals across the North has been increasing and made more complicated due to Covid-19, according to the director of operations for the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

Wendy Magowan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Tuesday that services in the system have been impacted because of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

It was confirmed on Monday that two patients and seven members of staff in a ward at the Ulster Hospital in Belfast had tested positive for the virus.

It has also been reported that non-Covid healthcare services in hospitals in the Republic may need to be cancelled to facilitate critical care cases from Northern Ireland.

Dublin

The latest data shows the 14-day infection rate in Dublin is at 258.1 cases per 100,000 people. That is lower than 18 other counties.

Within the city itself, infection rates vary. Dublin North West, an area that covers Smithfield, Phibsborough, Finglas and Blanchardstown, has the highest rate currently – 386.2 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

Dublin South, which covers Blackrock, Dún Laoghaire, Stillorgan and Shankill, has a rate of 120.5 cases per 100,000.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in the State is now just over 309.

This figure saw a slight fall on Saturday – the first day in almost three weeks it had not risen.