Dangerous railings still in rag order

By Suzanne Pender

THE long-running saga concerning the appalling condition of railings surrounding Carlow courthouse will rumble into 2021, it has emerged this week.

Cllr Fergal Browne this week expressed his disappointment and anger following correspondence he received from the Courts Service indicating that it’s likely to be 2021 before site works on the courthouse railings will begin.

The crumbling, potentially dangerous courthouse railings have been the subject of considerable council debate for a number of years now.

The historic railings come under the responsibility of the Courts Service and because they are designated as a protected structure they require specialised treatment to restore. Yet despite repeated calls by Carlow County Council to the Courts Service to undertake the restoration work, the railings remain in a dilapidated and potentially dangerous condition.

Cllr Browne previously called on council to take legal action against the Courts Service, pointing out that any private individual who would allowed a protected structure to fall into such disrepair would have faced the full rigours of the law.

In correspondence received by cllr Browne this week, the Courts Service insists that while Covid-19 has delayed the project, there “has been progress on this”.

The service indicated that it has established a framework of conservation contractors, who would have the expertise to undertake this and similar projects.

‘The OPW plans to advertise the tender for the repair of the initial set of ten bays/sections across the framework. Subject to

successful tendering, I am advised that a contractor should be

appointed by the end of the year,’ the statement read.

‘While it is possible that some site works may commence before year end, it will be 2021 before the restoration work can begin in earnest, concluded the Courts Service.