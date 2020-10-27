Death notices

James (Jim) O’Neill

Died 26 October at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and brother of the late Philip. Much loved father of David, Eimear, Fergal, Liam and Philip. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, brothers John and Joe, sisters Betty O’Neill and Mary Byrne, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Sandra, Mary, Dolores and Roisín, grandchildren Kieran, Caitlín, Elodie, Aaron, Oisín, Caoimhe, Abby and Dara, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, carers and friends.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 2pm for family (max 25) in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, followed by burial in Sleaty Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed from the Graiguecullen Parish website (www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com)

Anthony (Tony) Gibbons

Malahide, Co. Dublin and formerly of St. Killian’s Crescent, Carlow). 24 October 2020, (peacefully) at Anovocare, Cloghran, Dublin. Beloved husband and best friend of Marie, much loved dad of Fiona, Roisin, Conor and Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Simon, Nick and Andrew, daughter-in-law Angie, grandchildren Conor, Eoghan, Cian and Eabha, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends, neighbours and his devoted carers.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences at the bottom of this page or send on condolences by traditional manner.

A live stream of Tony’s Mass can be viewed on Wednesday 28 October, at 10am on the following link:

https://youtu.be/kihmjPXBDU8

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow on Wednesday at 12.15pm (approx).

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made online to Croi, the Heart and Stroke Charity, at https://croi.ie/donate/ and Beaumont Hospital at https://www.beaumontfundraising.ie/donate

Doyle, Rev Fr James (Jimmy)

PP of Staplestown and Cooleragh, Co Kildare and formerly of Craan, Clonegal, Co Carlow, 23 October, suddenly at home.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Sr Margaret (Texas), Josephine, (Craan), Eileen Smyth (Mullingar), and Frances (Carlow), brother-in-law Raymond, nieces Emma, Niamh and Siobhan, nephews Raymond, John, Aonghus and Lorcan, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends, Bishop Denis Nulty and the Priests of Kildare and Leighlin Diocese and the many parishioners of Staplestown & Cooleragh and his former parishes where he worked.

Due to government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 28 October, at 12 noon in Christ the King Church, Cooleragh. The Funeral Mass can be viewed using the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

Due to the restrictions on public gatherings we would ask that rather than arriving at the church, we would encourage you to shine a light to show your respect along the route of the funeral cortege. The funeral will be leaving Reilly’s Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday morning at 8.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh, via Staplestown at 9am. After the funeral mass at 12 noon, the funeral cortege will be passing through Coill Dubh village, up to Brockagh Cross, through Prosperous Village, into Sallins (pausing at the entrance to the church), taking a left at Monread roundabout and making its way to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Alternatively we would ask that people light a candle and say a prayer at 12 noon on Wednesday in memory of Fr Jimmy.