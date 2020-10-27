Hundreds of free and subsidised courses being offered at IT Carlow

Hundreds of free and subsidised course places to help people get back to work and up skill are to be offered at IT Carlow.

40 additional post grad places are being provided in IT Carlow along with 445 places on shorter modular courses.

These are part of plans by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD to invest over €30 million in free and subsidised higher education places.

Additionally in the south east, 84 post grad places are being provided in Waterford IT along with 233 modular places.

The places are available on courses in a wide range of skills areas, including Data Analytics, Environmental Sciences, Engineering, Tourism and Hospitality, ICT & Health and welfare including Medical Technology.

Modular courses are short and focused and will be offered in a flexible manner, allowing people to gain important skills without taking a considerable period away from the labour market.

Each module will be stand-alone so that participants can gain skills and put them into practice immediately in the workplace, but modules are also accredited in such a way as to provide building blocks to a full qualification should the student so wish.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said: “This is exactly the kind of initiative we need to increase Irish university capacity to extract and adapt high-demand modules from existing programmes, and develop tailored courses, to suit the needs of enterprise and lifelong learning.”