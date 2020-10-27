  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Investigations continue after three found dead in Cork farm suspected murder suicide

Investigations continue after three found dead in Cork farm suspected murder suicide

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

By James Ward and Rebecca Black, PA

Post mortems are to take place today after a father and two sons were found dead in what is being treated as a suspected murder-suicide.

On Monday, the body of a man in his 20s was found in a bedroom of a property at Assolas, Kanturk, in north-east Co Cork.

The bodies of another man in his 20s and a man in his 50s were later found on adjoining land.

The men have been named locally as brothers Diarmuid and Mark O’Sullivan and father Tadgh.

Garda Superintendent Adrian Gamble confirmed all three were from one family, and all had suffered gunshot wounds.

It is understood that the shootings are related to a dispute over a will and the future inheritance of a 150-acre farm that had been simmering recently, according to the Irish Times.

Detectives believe that one of the sons and his mother returned to the family home after some time away on Sunday night and that this man was later shot in his bedroom.

Advertisement

The woman managed to flee the house and went to a neighbour to raise the alarm.

Preliminary indications show that both men had suffered tragic gunshot wounds. I confirm that all three deceased men were from the one family.

Mr Gamble said gardaí had been alerted to a “critical firearms incident” at around 6.30am on Monday.

He added: “A short time earlier, a female in her 60s alerted neighbours that a firearm had been discharged at her home.

“Gardaí were then informed that three males were present in the house, and that one may have suffered gunshot wounds.

“Throughout the course of the morning and early afternoon, Garda negotiators attempted to make contact with people that may have been in the house.”

Gardaí knew the family had three licensed firearms at the house – two rifles and one double barrel shotgun – so they did not attempt to enter the property.

“Shortly after 1pm, members of the emergency response unit approached the house and sadly, the body of a male in his 20s, with a gunshot wound was discovered in a bedroom. No other people were present,” Mr Gamble said.

Outhouses beside the farmhouse were then searched and the Garda Air Support Unit was deployed as well as the North Cork Divisional Search Team, who began searching fields around the farm.

Advertisement

The Air Support Unit spotted two bodies at about 1.45pm in fields near the property and found the bodies of the father and other son, who appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, and two firearms.

Mr Gamble said: “Preliminary indications show that both men had suffered tragic gunshot wounds. I confirm that all three deceased men were from the one family.”

Numb

Local representatives said the tragedy had left the community “numb.”

Fianna Fail councillor Pat Hayes said: “It’s a tragedy for the family. Our thoughts, sympathies and prayers go out to them at this very difficult time.

“It has come as a real shock to the community. We’re a very close knit community here and to be honest with you, every one is just numb.”

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea said: “Everyone is deeply saddened and shocked by this tragedy.

“My thoughts go out to the family and the wider community of Castlemagner and Kanturk as they come to terms with this unimaginable loss.

“There is a strong and determined community spirit in Castlemagner and the community there I know will rally around their families, neighbours and friends in the coming days as they deal with this tragic loss.”

Gardaí indicated on Monday that they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

A full investigation has been launched, and the state pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau are to visit both scenes.

Advertisement

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána is not looking for any other persons in connection with this incident at this time.”

However, an appeal has been made for witnesses or information, with anyone who may be able to assist asked to contact investigating gardaí at Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Advertisement

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Forensic advances may aid probe into 1982 IRA bomb attack

Tuesday, 27/10/20 - 6:30am

Survivors’ groups considering legal challenge to mother and baby homes Bill

Monday, 26/10/20 - 8:45pm

Trade Union calls for "definitive action" from Taoiseach over Debenhams dispute

Monday, 26/10/20 - 7:16pm