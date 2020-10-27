Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further 11 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Tuesday as 720 more cases were confirmed nationally.

There have been 176 cases in the county in the last two weeks.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,890 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

348 are men / 371 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

228 in Dublin, 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath, 27 in Limerick and the

remaining 257 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 341 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.