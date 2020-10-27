Met Éireann issues yellow rainfall warning for 10 counties

By Digital Desk Staff

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for all of Connacht as well as the counties of Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Éireann has said that “heavy and persistent rain” is set to fall over the 10 affected counties during the hours of the warning.

The alert will come into effect in the early hours of Thursday morning and last until 6am on Friday.

The forecaster has warned that these downpours may lead to some flooding and disruption.

Accumulations of 30mm to 60mm are expected widely, with higher values in mountainous regions.