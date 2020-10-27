Saoirse Ronan Fancied for Oscar Glory

By Suzanne Pender

Carlow-raised actress Saoirse Ronan is being backed to win an Oscar by the end of 2025.

Ronan has previously been nominated for Lady Bird (2017), Brooklyn (2015), and Atonement (2007) when she was just 12 years old. The Mary Queen of Scots star then received her fourth nod earlier last year for her brilliant performance in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and has already been backed into 20/1 from 33/1 to win an Oscar in 2021 for her role in Ammonite, her upcoming movie about a lesbian romance starring Kate Winslet.

The Hollywood star is yet to win an Academy award but judging by the latest betting activity, Irish fans could have cause for celebration as Ronan has been backed into 2/1 from 5/1 with BoyleSports to bag her first statuette by the end of 2025, should she fail to land one at next year’s delayed ceremony.

Irish heartthrob Paul Mescal has also become a huge hit since his performance in ‘Normal People’. The initial price offered on Mescal winning an Oscar by 2025 was 33/1, but those odds didn’t last long as he is now just 4/1.